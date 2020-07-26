DU admissions: All 14 categories to be included in ECA admissions, application process begins August 1

Delhi University admissions 2020: The application process for UG courses will be closed on July 31. Representational image/ file Delhi University admissions 2020: The application process for UG courses will be closed on July 31. Representational image/ file

Delhi University admissions 2020: All 14 categories will be included for admissions in the Extra-Curricular Activity (ECA) quota for the UG courses, the Delhi University notification mentioned. The categories include — Creative Writing, Dance, Debate, Digital Media, Fine Arts, Music (Vocal), Music (Instrumental Indian), Music (Instrumental Western), Theatre, Quiz, Divinity, NCC, NSS, Yoga.

The application process under the ECA category will begin from August 1. The candidates can apply by paying a fee of Rs 100. “Admissions under ECA will be done based on the Merit/ Participation certificates of the applicants. The applicants would be required to upload a maximum of Best Five certificates of preceding three years (May 1, 2017- April 30, 2020),” the university release mentioned.

The candidates would be marked out of 100, depending on various factors, including whether they have received training and for how long, whether they have participated in competitions and at which level.

The application process for the UG courses will be closed on July 31, while admission on the basis of merit list on August 31.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd