DU’s Central Placement Cell announces internship, job opportunities for students

Registrations for all three opportunities will close on July 22, 2026. (AI Image)

The Central Placement Cell (CPC), Office of the Dean Students’ Welfare, University of Delhi, has announced three separate placement and internship opportunities for students, in collaboration with AddVals Advisory Services, PlanetSpark, and 19M Academy. Registrations for all three opportunities will close on July 22, 2026.

AddVals Advisory Services — Associate, Risk Advisory & Forensics

The Central Placement Cell has announced a full-time placement opportunity at AddVals Advisory Services for the position of Associate – Risk Advisory & Forensics. The role is based in Delhi and Gurugram, offering a salary of Rs 3 LPA (CTC).

According to the notice, AddVals Advisory Services is an advisory firm specialising in Risk Advisory, Forensics, Internal Audit, Regulatory Compliance, and Financial Advisory, helping organisations navigate risks through insight-driven and ethical practices.