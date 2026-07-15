DU’s Central Placement Cell announces internship, job opportunities for students

The Central Placement Cell (CPC), Office of the Dean Students’ Welfare, University of Delhi, has announced three separate placement and internship opportunities for students, in collaboration with AddVals Advisory Services, PlanetSpark, and 19M Academy. Registrations for all three opportunities will close on July 22, 2026.
The Central Placement Cell has announced a full-time placement opportunity at AddVals Advisory Services for the position of Associate – Risk Advisory & Forensics. The role is based in Delhi and Gurugram, offering a salary of Rs 3 LPA (CTC).
According to the notice, AddVals Advisory Services is an advisory firm specialising in Risk Advisory, Forensics, Internal Audit, Regulatory Compliance, and Financial Advisory, helping organisations navigate risks through insight-driven and ethical practices.
Key responsibilities for the role include assisting in risk assessments, fraud investigations and forensic reviews; analysing financial data and business processes to identify risks and control weaknesses; supporting regulatory compliance reviews and due diligence assignments; preparing reports and presentations; and working collaboratively with cross-functional teams.
— University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) July 14, 2026
The notice states that selected candidates will gain exposure to challenging advisory projects, professional growth in risk, forensics and compliance domains, real-time business exposure across industries, mentorship from experienced professionals, and a learning-driven work culture.
The opportunity is open to students enrolled in regular BCom, BA (Economics), and related programmes at the University of Delhi.
Interested candidates can register through the link forms.gle/u6NUyiK8B4jAHxzz6.
This full-time opportunity at PlanetSpark for the position of Business Development Counsellor, based in Gurugram. As per the notice, the compensation structure includes three stages:
–A training stipend of Rs 21,428 per month plus incentives.
–A post-training fixed salary of Rs 4.1 LPA plus Rs 2.4 LPA variable pay.
–For the international track, a fixed salary of Rs 4.8 LPA plus Rs 2.4 LPA variable pay.
Key responsibilities include counselling parents and students on PlanetSpark’s live communication skills programmes, understanding learner needs to recommend the right course fit, and guiding prospects through the enrollment journey.
The notice highlights that company is a fast-growing global ed-tech company offering structured training with hands-on mentorship, high-earning potential with uncapped incentives, and a clear track for international role upgrades.
The opportunity is open to students enrolled in regular undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes at the University of Delhi. Interested candidates can register through the link forms.gle/Fc3AzwKnmcGrBTVk7.
This work-from-home internship opportunity with a Pre-Placement Offer (PPO) at 19M Academy for the position of Business Development Associate.
The internship duration is six months (training period), with a compensation of Rs 15,000 per month plus performance-based incentives of up to Rs 10,000 per month. On promotion, based on internship performance, the role offers a salary between Rs 4 LPA and Rs 6 LPA.
Key responsibilities include connecting with prospective learners and understanding their goals, presenting and explaining 19M Academy’s programmes clearly, guiding prospects through the enrollment process, building relationships through consistent follow-up, and working toward monthly targets.
Eligibility for the role is listed as good soft skills, and the opportunity is open to students enrolled in regular Undergraduate, Postgraduate and PhD programmes at the University of Delhi, including alumni.
Interested candidates can register through the link forms.gle/hUf8mdcYh4Aqq5GS6. For further details on these and other opportunities, students can visit placement.du.ac.in or dsw.du.ac.in, or contact placement@du.ac.in.