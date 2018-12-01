Delhi University gets A+ grade by NAAC

Delhi University has been accorded A+ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The council grading is crucial for funds and grants allotted to a varsity by the University Grants Commission (UGC), varsity official said.

The Delhi University (DU) got a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.28. The CGPA for A++ accreditation is between 3.51 to 4. As per the official, the council review was held in the last week of October. Last year, the Jawaharlal Nehru University was ranked “A++” in the NAAC review.

Before the NAAC team’s visit, the varsity’s mock teams had conducted visits to various departments and checked whether they are adequately prepared for the review. The administration had also mailed a questionnaire of 103 questions to various department heads in this regard, reported by PTI.

Does the DU department celebrate national festivals or observe birth and death anniversaries of great Indian personalities, is there a policy in place to check plagiarism, were part of the questionnaire sent by the Delhi University to its departments ahead of the NAAC visit.

The accreditation is as per the Revised Accreditation and Assessment Framework launched by the NAAC in July 2017, which represents an explicit paradigm shift in the accreditation process, making it ICT enabled, objective, transparent, scalable and robust, the DU said in a statement.

The primary focus of the shift is from qualitative peer judgment to data-based quantitative indicator evaluation with increased objectivity and transparency. These include combination of online evaluation (about 70 per cent) and peer judgment (about 30 per cent), it added. DU has been accredited (First Cycle) with a CGPA 3.28 with A+ Grade, valid for a period of 5 years from November 30, the statement said.