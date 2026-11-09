400 marks for research: Why DU teachers want fresh evaluation guidelines

Delhi University’s (DU) four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP), introduced under the NEP, is under fresh scrutiny, with a teachers’ body seeking revised assessment guidelines for students in the seventh and eighth semesters. The Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) has urged the university to clarify how dissertations, academic projects and entrepreneurship work will be evaluated after the credits assigned to these components were increased.

In a letter dated November 6 to Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, the DTF said DU had increased the credits for the Dissertation/Academic Project/Entrepreneurship track from six to 10 per semester through a notification issued on July 10, effective from the 2026-27 academic session. This takes the total credits for the research track across the seventh and eighth semesters to 20.

However, the existing evaluation notifications, issued in September last year and January this year, were based on the earlier six-credit structure, with a maximum of 240 marks. Under the revised arrangement, the research component will carry 400 marks for 10 credits in each semester. The teachers’ body has since sought an update on the assessment guidelines for both semesters, saying students and teachers need clarity on the evaluation process before undertaking the work.

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The DTF has also cautioned that an increase in credits should not translate into unrealistic academic expectations. It said students should not be required to produce Scopus-indexed research papers, books, book chapters, patents or presentations at recognised national and international conferences merely because the credits have increased. The assessment, it argued, should take into account the duration of academic engagement, the depth and quality of research, and the possibility of publication.

Why is DU’s fourth year facing scrutiny?

The latest demand comes against the backdrop of wider concerns over the implementation of the FYUP. DU introduced the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) in 2022, allowing students to exit after three years with an undergraduate degree or continue into the fourth year for an honours degree with research. The framework also introduced multidisciplinary programmes, under which students could pursue a Major alongside other disciplines.

The fourth year was presented as an opportunity for students to undertake research and progress to a one-year postgraduate programme under the NEP. However, the first batch of four-year graduates has faced difficulties securing admission to the one-year master’s course introduced by DU in 2026-27.

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According to an earlier Indian Express report, around 23,000 students continued into the fourth year in 2025, while nearly 14,000 applied for the one-year postgraduate programme. DU has only around 3,000 regular seats, including seats in the School of Open Learning (SOL), leaving several students uncertain about their next academic step.

The admission criteria have also triggered objections. DU placed students with a four-year Honours degree with Research or Entrepreneurship in the relevant subject in the priority category, while multidisciplinary graduates with a Major in the subject were placed in the second. Consequently, a multidisciplinary student with a higher cumulative grade point average (CGPA) could be considered after an Honours graduate with a lower score.

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Students have argued that the system disadvantages those who spent an additional year studying more subjects but are now unable to secure a seat in the one-year master’s programme.

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Gaurav Sharma, a Hindi Honours with Research graduate from Kirori Mal College, told The Indian Express that he had continued into the fourth year after professors encouraged students to take up the research pathway. However, he could not secure admission to the one-year master’s course and is now pursuing a part-time Portuguese course while awaiting the outcome of the legal challenge.

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Similarly, Priyanshu Pandey, who completed a multidisciplinary BSc at Rajdhani College with Electronics as his Major and Physics and Mathematics as minors, said he had studied nearly twice as many subjects as students who exited after three years but was still unable to secure a postgraduate seat.

Teachers have also questioned whether the framework was adequately planned before its implementation. Concerns have included delays in notifications, insufficient academic guidance and a lack of clarity over research expectations. The Delhi University Principals’ Association has also flagged declining interest in the fourth year, with around 30 per cent of students opting to continue in 2025-26 and limited interest reported for 2026-27.

(With PTI inputs)