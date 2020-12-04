DU NCWEB releases special cut-off for UG courses, application process opens today

DU admissions 2020: For the special cut-off list, the admissions process will begin on December 4. Representational image/ getyyimages.in

Delhi University admissions 2020: The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB), DU has further released the special cut-off for admission to undergraduate courses across colleges. For the special cut-off list, the admissions process will begin on December 4 and will be concluded by December 5. The candidates can pay fees for admission till December 9. The candidates can check the cut-off at du.ac.in.

The cut-off for BCom at Miranda House is 85, while it varied between 60 to 70 in most of the colleges. The cut-off was lowest at Aditi Mahavidyalaya at 58 for the general category. While, the cut-off for the BA programme ranges between 50 to 70, with the lowest at 57 at Aditi Mahavidyalaya for the general category. Earlier, the admission process for the special cut-off was held between November 24 and 25.

The varsity has also released the sixth and seventh cut-off for admissions to undergraduate courses under Non-collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB). The admission process against the sixth cut-off will be held between December 12 to 14, while the seventh cut-off between December 19 to 21. The last date for payment of fees against the sixth cut-off is December 16, while the seventh cut-off is December 23.

Earlier, only five cut-off lists were scheduled to be released. There are a total of 70,000 seats at the undergraduate level across courses and colleges.

Meanwhile, the varsity on Wednesday informed the High Court that the results of all postgraduate and undergraduate regular courses conducted through Open Book Examination (OBE) were declared.

