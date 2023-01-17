Delhi University forms panel to create centre for hindu studies

Delhi University has established a 17-member committee to create a centre for “Hindu Studies” that will provide courses on the “history of Hindus” in the university, according to an official. Prakash Singh, the director of DU’s South Delhi Campus, will head the panel. A member of the academic council, however, questioned the need for such a centre.

“There are around 23 universities across India that offer courses in Hindu studies. DU also thought it must also have a centre for Hindu studies,” Singh told PTI. “We have a centre for Buddhist studies but not a centre for Hindu studies. We thought let’s see whether it is viable to open a centre for Hindu studies,” He added.

He emphasised that the panel’s attention would be on first determining the centre’s viability and then introducing courses in accordance with that.“First we will introduce courses in postgraduate and research and later we might introduce UG courses,” Singh stated. The committee will decide how many courses will be introduced and whether courses will be introduced this year or next. The panel also plans to present the framework before the academic council in the near future, he further said.

An academic council member, who did not wish to be named, has opposed the need for the centre while stating, “Where are other centres, Sikh, Muslim and other centres. The university must also open courses for these other religions,”

“Unfortunately, we only see religious part of Hindu, Hindu is a way of life. Religion is only an aspect of it, we have thousands of years of history. The centre will focus on this aspect,” Singh said.

Other members of the committee includes Prof Payal Mago, Director, Campus of Open Learning; Prof K Ratnabali, Dean, Academic Affairs, Dean, Faculty of Science, Dean, Faculty of Social Science, Dean, Faculty of Arts; Prof Seema Bawa, Head, Department of History; Prof Sangit Kumar Ragi, Head, Department of Political Science and Prof Anil Kumar Aneja, Head, Department of English.

Prof Ranjan Kumar Tripathi, Joint Dean of Colleges; Dr Jaswinder Singh, Principal, SGTB Khalsa College; Prof C Sheela Reddy, Principal, Sri Venkateswara College; Prof A K Singh, Head and Dean, Faculty of Commerce; Prof V S Negi, EC Member, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Evening College; Dr Aditya Gupta, Department of Philosophy; Dr Prerna Malhotra, Department of English and Sh Jay Chanda, Joint Registrar (Academic) are also part of the panel.

