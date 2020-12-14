Delhi University FMS admissions 2021: Here’s how to apply for MBA programme

DU FMS admissions 2021: Apply through the official website- fms.edu by December 31. Image source: fms.edu

DU FMS admissions 2021: The Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), Delhi University has invited applications for admission to its two-year full-time MBA programmes. The eligible candidates can apply through the official website, fms.edu. The application process is open and the last date to apply online is December 31, 2020.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of CAT score, personal interview marks obtained in class 10, 12. There are in total 251 seats, of which 37 are reserve for SC students and 19 for ST. For ONC, EWS and PwD students, 19, 69, 25, and 12 seats are reserved, respectively.

The admission will be based on extempore speech, personal interview, and CAT 2020 score. In the selection process, the CAT score marks for 50 per cent weightage and marks obtained in class 10 and 12 have 10 per cent weightage each. Discussion on the statement of purpose and extempore will have 10 and five per cent weightage each while the personal interview is for 15 per cent.

An additional 5 marks shall be awarded to the women candidates who appear for the interview. Applicants who have not taken CAT 2020 will not be considered for admission,” the notification mentioned.

DU FMS admissions 2021: Eligibility criteria

The candidates interested in applying for this programme must have completed graduation from a recognised university in any subject, with at least 50 per cent marks. For SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD, it is 45 per cent. They must have done 12 years of formal schooling. The candidate must also have appeared in the Common Admission Test (CAT). Candidates appearing for the final year examination of Bachelor’s Degree may also apply.

In case of a problem, send an e-mail stating the problem at admissions@fms.edu or contact 011-27666387.

