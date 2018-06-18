Delhi University: First online entrance sees many complaints over centres, cards

The National Association for Blind (NAB) has taken up the issue with DU. The National Association for Blind (NAB) has taken up the issue with DU.

Following complaints of delay in release of admit cards, Delhi University held its first online entrance exam Sunday. Apart from the mode of examination, Persons With Disability (PWD) complained about distant exam centres being allotted for different subjects on the same day. Kaushalendra Kumar, a student with visual impairment, had applied for MA (History) and BEd Special Education. But with the entrance on the same day and same time, Kumar could sit for just one: “I got my admit card on June 15 and found out that both exams were on the same day.”

The National Association for Blind (NAB) has taken up the issue with DU. “It is a well known fact that blind students generally opt for MA History and B.Ed in special education. In rare cases, they opt for Masters in Science and Commerce stream. It looks like DU has not applied its mind while preparing the schedule,” said SK Rungta of NAB.

Vinay Gupta, Dean Examination, said DU had uploaded a detailed schedule a month in advance, invited feedback and made adjustments. “Exams are held for 180 courses; some overlapped. If the student did not check the schedule in advance then the university cannot do much,” said Gupta.

Most PWD students also got either Ghaziabad or Saket as the centre. “The MA History and BEd Special education exam was held from 4 pm to 6 pm, with another 40 minutes extra time. For many PWD students, their writers refused to travel that far. With the admit card coming at the last minute, students were helpless. If they knew in advance, arrangements could have been made. Why couldn’t DU allot centres in North Campus to students with disability,” said Rungta.

Another student, Pratima, said that for two entrance exams on June 21, the centres are far apart: “I am appearing for MA in Hindustani Music and Percussion music. One exam is from 12 pm to 2 pm in Noida, and the other from 4 pm to 6 pm in Etawah.” Gupta accepted that there were certain problematic cases, and would look into it: “The centres are allotted randomly. I have made changes in the few cases brought to my notice.”

DU has outsourced the online entrance exam this year.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App