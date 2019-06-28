Delhi University first list out: At 99%, Political Science pips English in cut-off

It’s not English which received the most number of applications this year, or BA Programme, the course which had the highest cut-off last year at 98.75%. In the first cut-off released by Delhi University Thursday, the highest cut-off this time was 99% for Political Science at Hindu College — up 2% from last year.

Last year, the highest cut-off for Political Science was 96.75% at Ramjas College. The course received the second highest number of applications this year — 1,30,240 — after English.

Many top DU colleges marginally increased their cut-offs as compared to last year for most subjects. However, there are courses in which the cut-off has remained the same or dipped marginally.

Explaining the high cut-off for Political Science at Hindu College, principal Anju Shrivastava said, “Our past experience is that there is usually over-admission in the course. The sanctioned strength from the general category is only 19, but last year we had 80 admissions in just the general category. It’s in demand, so it’s natural that we had to keep the cut-off high,” she said.

The college has marginally increased its cut-off in all its courses except Philosophy and Hindi. For Economics (Hons), Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) declared the highest cut-off of 98.75% — an increase of 0.25% from last year. For the popular English (Hons) course, the cut-off remained below 98%, despite the course getting the highest number of applications (1,42,970). The highest cut-off for the course is at Hindu College at 97.75%.

Besides Economics, another subject for which cut-offs are high is B.Com (Hons). Both SRCC and Kirori Mal College have set the cut-off at 98.5% for the course. Last year, the B.Com (Hons) cut-off at KMC was 97.5%.

While SRCC increased its B.Com (Hons) cut-off by 0.75%, its Economics cut-off has only gone up by 0.25%. “We can accommodate 250-odd students for B.Com, but for Economics, we only take 63 students in general category, so we need to keep the cut-off high,” said SRCC principal Simrit Kaur.

For BA (Hons) Journalism, the highest cut-off is 98.5% at DCAC, the same as last year. Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) has the highest cut-off for Psychology at 98.75%. The college has marginally increased its cut-off in all courses, except Journalism and Philosophy, where the cut-off has dipped by 0.25 and 1 percentage points respectively.

In the science stream, the highest cut-off is for Physics (Hons) at Hindu College — 98.33%, as compared to 98% last year.

For Mathematics and Statistics, the highest cut-off is 97.75% at Hindu College. This is followed by 97% at SGTB Khalsa College, Gargi College, Ramjas College and KMC.

SGTB Khalsa College, which had the highest cut-off of 98% for Computer Science last year, continues to retain the same cut-off alongside Dyal Singh College (Morning). The admission under the first list will take place till July 1. The second cut-off will be declared on July 4.