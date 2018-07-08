First list for entrance-based courses on July 12: Delhi University

Students have also been given a one-time opportunity to change the course or college option from July 8 to July 10. (Representational Image) Students have also been given a one-time opportunity to change the course or college option from July 8 to July 10. (Representational Image)

The first admission list for entrance-based courses in Delhi University will be released on July 12. The university has said they will give three days before the notification of admission list for students who have applied for re-evaluation.

Students have also been given a one-time opportunity to change the course or college option from July 8 to July 10. This is only applicable to students who appeared for the entrance based undergraduate courses. The university said that migration across colleges for students of Bachelor of Elementary Education has been allotted.

