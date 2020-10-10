Delhi University first cut-off list likely today: From documents needed to new rules – all you need to know

DU cut-offs will be available at du.ac.in as well as college websites (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Delhi University first cut-off list, DU admissions 2020: After announcing to release the first cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses on October 12, the University of Delhi (DU) is trying to release the same early-on to offer more time to students to select courses and colleges. Unlike earlier, this year, every student is eligible for all colleges and courses based on cut-off and it is as per their merit and choice that they would be selecting colleges, courses.

The cut-off — when released — will be available at du.ac.in as well as the website of respective colleges. Students can log-in to their dashboards as well to see the latest updates. Once the cut-off lists are out, document verification and admission process will begin.

Delhi University first cut-off list, DU admissions 2020: Documents needed

— Class 10 certificate

— Class 12 marksheet

— OBC (non-creamy layer) certificate, if applicable

— EWS certificate, if applicable

— ECA/Sports categories must upload self- attested copies of the requisite certificates

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the entire admission process and the first round of document verification too will be held online. The university has collaborated with state and central level education boards to have the mark sheets of students.

DU admissions: Cut-off released, what’s next?

Once the cut-off is released, students will have to pay the fee for the college they wish to join. As per the schedule, based on the first cut-off list, students will have to make payment till October 16. In case a student does not accept the seat, it moves on to the next round. Students also have an option to change their course or college, if they get a seat in the next cut-off rounds. A total of five cut-off lists will be released.

Changing streams: Would cut-off change?

Till last year, students who change their streams to apply for the BA programme used to face a deduction of five per cent. This year, the admission committee has asked colleges to not make the deduction. “The rule was based on the belief that science students score more than humanities and would take a major chunk of seats in BA programmes which are meant for humanities students. However, now that all studies are going interdisciplinary, the rule does not hold any ground. We also wish to make the entire admission process smooth. Most of the colleges have agreed to this as well,” dean admissions Shobha Bagai had said in a media briefing.

Course-specific cut-offs can differ as in some courses, one or two subjects are mandatory.

DU admissions: Have a query? Here’s what to do

Because of the pandemic, open house sessions were converted into webinars, further, the helpdesks are also held virtually now. To resolve any queries or grievances, applicants can download the format of the form from available at du.ac.in. The filled form or queries/ grievances in the format given in the form should be mailed to undergraduate2020@admission.du.ac.in for queries, and uggrievances2020@admission.du.ac.in for grievances, as per the official notice.

