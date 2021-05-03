Delhi University final year exams to begin on June 1

The Delhi University administration has officially withdrawn the date-sheet for its final year examinations which were to begin on May 15.

The Indian Express had reported that the university has decided to defer its final semester exams scheduled for May-June by two weeks in light of the current COVID situation. On Monday morning, the university issued an official notification stating that the exams, which were to begin on May 15 will now begin on June 1.

“… all the Date Sheets released for commencement of examinations from 15th May 2021 are hereby stands withdrawn. The new Date Sheets shall be released in due course of time and shall be available on the website of the University of Delhi,” the notification read.

The exams will be held in the online open book exam mode. The current decision applies to final semester and final year students. The university has already stated that decisions regarding examinations for students from other semesters will be taken “at a later stage”.