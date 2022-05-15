Delhi University extends registration deadline for PG courses: Check how to apply

The University of Delhi (DU) has extended the last date of registration for postgraduate admissions. Interested candidates now have time till June 10, 2022 to register for PG courses at pgadmission.uod.ac.in.

“It is hereby notified that the date of registration for Postgraduate admission has been extended upto 10.06.2022 (June 10, 2022),” the official notice read. “This is issued with the approval of the Competent Authority.”

Delhi University PG admissions: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official DU PG admission website — pgadmission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: After reading all the important information, register or login using the required details.

Step 3: As the registration form appears on the screen, fill out all the necessary personal and educational details and upload the required scanned documents in digital format.

Step 4: Save and submit the application form and pay the application fee.

Step 5: Save the page for future reference.

To apply for postgraduate courses, candidates of general, Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) have to pay an application fee of Rs 750. On the other hand, students belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities and persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD) categories will only have to pay Rs 300 for registration.

As an exception, students interested in a postgraduate diploma in cyber security and law (PGDSL) programme will have to pay Rs 2000 as the application fee, but those belonging to the SC, ST and PwBD categories will have to pay Rs 1500.