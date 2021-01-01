Delhi University extends last date of admission for MA Political Science

DU admission 2021: The Delhi University has extended the last date of admission for MA Political Science till January 8. The varsity in its notification mentioned that it has commenced the admission process late in view of the late declaration of results for a few UG courses as well as SOL. The fourth admission list will be released tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the dates of the reopening of the varsity have not been decided yet, though there are fake circular going rounds on varsity reopening. According to DU, “Any information with regard to reopening of the university shall be displayed on the official website of the university in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India.”

The varsity had reopened the hostel facility for the PhD students in August but it was only for “registered bonafide PhD students” who needed access to the lab. Students coming back to hostels were asked to mandatory follow 14-days self-quarantine in their respective hostel rooms followed by their screening by the WUS Health Center.