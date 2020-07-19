DU admissions 2020: Last date to submit application for UG/ PG admission extended

DU admissions 2020: Apply till July 31. Representational image/ file DU admissions 2020: Apply till July 31. Representational image/ file

DU admissions 2020: The Delhi University has extended the application process for admission to undergraduate/ postgraduate (UG/ PG) courses. The candidates can now apply till July 31. “All eligible applicants are informed that the last date of the online registration process of all the courses (Under-graduate (UG), Post-graduate (PG), MPhil, PhD programmes) has been extended up to 5 pm July 31, 2020,” read the varsity release.

The application process was initially scheduled to be closed on July 4. Those who wish to apply for admission at the Delhi University but have not done yet can register at du.ac.in. The number of applications received is far higher than that of last year. This could be because many students who had planned to study abroad are considering applying to the Indian university.

The registration fee for merit-based courses is Rs 250. For candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/EWS category, the fee is Rs 100. An additional registration fee for ECA/Sports quota will be Rs 100 while for the entrance-based course, a fee of Rs 750 will be applicable. For reserved category candidates, a fee of Rs 300.

A total of 25,889 students have registered on the first day of the opening of the registration portal by Delhi University. As on July 18, 11 am, over 6.20 lakh students have registered with the varsity. Of these, most applications are for undergraduate courses – as many as 4,29,234, followed by postgraduate courses for which 1,61,789 students had applied and 29,130 for MPhil, as per the official data.

