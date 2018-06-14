Delhi University: Evaluation boycott will continue, DUTA decides at meeting

Since May 9, evaluation rooms have been locked. (File) Since May 9, evaluation rooms have been locked. (File)

The evaluation boycott at Delhi University will continue, with the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) passing a resolution to this effect at the general body meeting Wednesday. The decision to continue the boycott came after plenty of opposition, with 27 college staff associations recommending that it be ended.

The Left organisation, Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF), wanted a withdrawal of boycott, but right-leaning organisation and several others unitedly demanded that the evaluation boycott continue. DTF’s resolution was defeated during a vote, and the resolution for continuation of boycott won 156:106. DUTA presidents, for the past few years, have been from the DTF.

Since May 9, evaluation rooms in colleges have been locked. Teachers called the protest against the MHRD and UGC, changing rules on reservation for SC/ST/OBCs, as well as the autonomous scheme. The protest is also against the university for withholding appointments, and to demand absorption of ad hoc teachers working on the campus.

This boycott is going to affect third-year students the most, as many of them have got admission to other colleges and universities abroad, and need their DU marksheets to join.

Usually towards the end of June, DU starts declaring results for all three years. Around mid-June the papers have usually been evaluated, with the details sent to the examination department, which processes the results.

But teachers in many colleges say that from Thursday, they might start defying the boycott and go ahead with the evaluation. “We have been insisting that the boycott cannot be a sustained way of protesting, as it involves the future of third-year students,” said a teacher from Ramjas College.

Another teacher said the boycott will affect ad hoc teachers, as DU might deny them salaries.

