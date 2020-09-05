Delhi University entrance exam DUET tomorrow: Remember these points before exam

DU entrance exams will be held from September 6 to 11 (Express Photo By Praveen Khanna/Representational image)

Delhi University DUET 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be hosting the entrance exam for admission to several courses to the University of Delhi (DU) from September 6 to 11. The exam which was earlier held by the university is now being conducted by the NTA since last year.

While most of the admissions to the varsity are done on the basis of merit, admission to some courses including BA (Honours) business economics, BMS, BBA financial investment analysis, BTech courses, BElEd, BSc in physical education, health education and sports, BA (Honours) Multimedia and Mass Communication, five-year integrated programme in journalism, among others.

Exam pattern: The exam will be a computer-based test or CBT. There will not only be different exams for undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD level exams but since the subjects opted at one level are also different, candidates will be given different question papers. Students need to immediately check which question paper they have received if it is different from the one opted, they need to raise the issue with the authorities. The exam will have four marks for every correct answer and one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Reporting time: Candidates will have to report at the exam centre at least two hours before the commencement of the exam, as per rules. Due to the pandemic, there will be a staggered entry and no physical touch frisking. Candidates will also have to register at the registration desk before entering the exam hall. The desk will close 60 minutes prior to the examination, as per rules. Candidates will not be permitted to enter the exam centre after 7 am in the first session and after 11 am in the second session and 3 pm in the third session, as per NTA.

Allowed and banned goods: Candidates are allowed to carry stationery items, plastic water bottles, hand sanitiser to the exam hall. Any communication device including switched off smartphones are banned. Further, any metallic things including ornaments, big belts etc are not allowed in the exam hall. Candidates will have to mandatorily carry the DUET admit card 2020 to the exam centre without which entry will not be allowed. Admit card will have specific shift and entry time along with detailed instructions on conduct and other guidelines/

