Delhi University entrance exam DUET admit card 2020 released: Steps to download

DUET admit card 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card or hall ticket for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2020. The exam will be held from September 6 to 11, as per schedule. Students can download their admit card from du.ac.in or nta.ac.in.

The written entrance test, of two hours duration, will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) (four choices each) designed to evaluate the aptitude of the applicants through areas as relevant to each subject. There will be 100 questions. Each correct answer will get a score of plus four marks, each wrong answer will get a score of -1 mark.

DUET admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on admit card link under latest news

Step 3: You will be redirected, log-in using details

Step 4: Admit card will be available, download and take a print out

The exam will be held in three different slots. The first session will be held from 8 am to 10 am while the second session will be held from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm and the third session will be held from 5 pm to 7 pm. The detailed schedule is also available at NTA. DU used to conduct the entrance exam on its own but from the past two years, the NTA has been given the task.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the admit card, he/she can contact on following numbers 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953 and 8882356803 or mail at duet@nta.ac.in.

