DUSU president used fake marksheet: NSUI

ABVP’s Ankiv Basoya won the president’s post. (Source: Twitter/Ankiv Basoya) ABVP’s Ankiv Basoya won the president’s post. (Source: Twitter/Ankiv Basoya)

The NSUI Tuesday alleged that the new Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) president, ABVP’s Ankiv Basoya, had submitted a “fake graduation degree” to get admission to DU. It also circulated a purported fake marksheet from Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvalluvar University that Basoya had used. Talking to the media, B Senthil Kumar, controller of examination of Thiruvalluvar University confirmed the “ingenuity” of the certificate.

Basoya (23), currently a student of MA in Buddhist Studies in DU, claims to have completed his graduation from the TN university. He was elected DUSU president on September 13, defeating NSUI’s Sunny Chillar in an election marred by allegations of EVM tampering.

When contacted, Basoya said he studied in TN from 2013-2016. “I pursued a regular BA course there (in TN),” he said.

The marksheet circulated by NSUI — which they are yet to submit to the DU administration or police — was accompanied by a letter from the TN university, saying the marksheet was fake.

The letter, written by the university’s Controller of Examination and addressed to the chairman of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, read: “With reference to the above, it is informed that the copy of the certificate of following candidate has been verified and found that the said certificate is not genuine. It is a fake certificate.” The NSUI is the student outfit of the Congress.

When contacted, Kumar said he was unaware if Basoya had misused the certificate to gain admission to DU. Saying that the university receives hundreds of similar requests seeking verification of certificates issued by it, Kumar said: “We charge Rs 1,250 from private entities and Rs 500 from government agencies to verify a certificate. Probably when the Congress party approached us similarly, we replied (to) the real status of the certificate after verification. Stating that it was fake is a reality according to our verification.”

The ABVP, however, countered the claims, saying: “On top of the letter (circulated by NSUI), there is no date. There is no mention of the reference letter.”

“Delhi University gave admission to Basoya after due verification of his documents. It’s the process of the university. Even today, DU has all the right to verify documents of any student enrolled in the university. But it is not the job of NSUI to provide certificates to any person,” said ABVP national media convenor Monika Chaudhary.

Buddhist Studies department head KTS Sarao said the department checks marksheet and degrees, but does not verify them with the issuing university. “When there is a complaint raised, that is the time degrees are verified. There is a department in the university which does this. For now, we have not received any complaint,” he said. When contacted, NSUI media convenor Saiman Farooqui said: “We will file a complaint and are holding a protest on Wednesday. We want the university administration to take strict action if the degree is fake.”

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App