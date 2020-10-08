Delhi University DUET PG answer key 2020 released, how to raise objections

DUET PG answer key 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the answer key for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) post graduate (PG) exams. The candidates who have appeared for the entrance test can check the answer key and download it through the website- nta.ac.in, ntaexam2020.cbtexam.in. The probable score can also be calculated.
The candidates can raise objections on the answer key if any till October 9. “The National Testing Agency has uploaded the question papers and answer keys for 61 postgraduate courses for candidates to challenge. This facility is available on the link given below- ntaexam2020.cbtexam.in.” The online window to raise objections on the answer key will be opened up to 11:50 pm tomorrow.
The answer key for DUET UG entrance was earlier released on September 27.
NTA DUET PG answer key 2020: How to download
Step 1: Visit the website- nta.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the download ‘answer key link
Step 3: Enter application number, date of birth
Step 4: Answer key will be released
Step 5: Download, and take a print out.
How to raise objections on DUET answer key
Step 1: Visit the website- nta.ac.in
Step 2: It will redirect to login page
Step 3: Enter your details
Step 4: Click on raise objection, fill the form, type complain
Step 5: Submit fee to raise the objection
The entrance test- DUET was conducted from September 6 to 11 for admissions to 61 postgraduate courses. A total of 1.50 lakh (1,50,670) candidates had appeared for the entrance exam.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.