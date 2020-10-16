Delhi University DUET PG answer key 2020 released for remaining courses

DUET PG answer key is available at ntaexam2020.cbtexam.in. Representational image/ file

NTA DUET PG answer key 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the answer key for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) post graduate (PG) exams for remaining courses. “The agency has uploaded the question papers and answer keys for the remaining 10 postgraduate courses (PG) for candidates to challenge,” said NTA in a release. The candidates who have appeared for the entrance test can check the answer key and download it through the websites- nta.ac.in, ntaexam2020.cbtexam.in.

The candidates can challenge the answer key through the official website- ntaexam2020.cbtexam.in upto October 18. “The candidates are required to pay online a sum of Rs. 200 as processing fee for each key challenged. (excluding Bank charges) The payment of the processing fee may be made through debit/ credit card/ net banking. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of processing fee,” as per the official notification.

NTA DUET PG answer key 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the website- nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the download ‘answer key link

Step 3: Enter application number, date of birth

Step 4: Answer key will be released

Step 5: Download, and take a print out.

How to raise objections on DUET answer key

Step 1: Visit the website- nta.ac.in

Step 2: It will redirect to login page

Step 3: Enter your details

Step 4: Click on raise objection, fill the form, type complain

Step 5: Submit fee to raise the objection.

The entrance test- DUET was conducted from September 6 to 11 for admissions to 61 postgraduate courses. A total of 1.50 lakh (1,50,670) candidates had appeared for the entrance exam. The result for DUET for UG courses was earlier released on October 15.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd