Delhi University DUET answer key 2020 released, here’s how to raise objections

DUET answer key 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the answer key for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2020 on September 27. The candidates who have appeared in the entrance can check the answer key and download it through the website- nta.ac.in, ntaexam2020.cbtexam.in. The probable score can also be calculated.

The candidates can also challenge the answer key. The online window to raise objections on answer key will be available online till September 28. The entrance exam was held from September 6 to 11.

NTA DUET answer key 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the website- nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the download ‘answer key link

Step 3: Enter application number, date of birth

Step 4: Answer key will be released

Step 5: Download, and take a print out.

How to raise objections on DUET answer key

Step 1: Visit the website- nta.ac.in

Step 2: It will redirect to login page

Step 3: Enter your details

Step 4: Click on raise objection, fill form, type complain

Step 5: Submit fee to raise objection

The exams are conducted for undergraduate courses- BA (Honours) Business Economics, BTech (Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations), BA (Hons) Humanities and Social Sciences, Bachelor of Elementary Education, Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, Health Education and Sports, Bachelor of Management Studies, Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis), BA (Honours) Journalism.

