Delhi University DUET answer key 2019: Date and time

DUET answer key 2019: The answer key for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET 2019) will be released tomorrow. The answer key for the examinations held between July 3 to 6 will be released on July 9, and from July 7 to 8 will be released on July 11.

The candidates who appeared in the examination can check the answer keys through the websites du.ac.in, ntaexam.cbtexam.in.

DUET answer key released: How to download

Step 1: Visit the websites du.ac.in, ntaexam.cbtexam.in

Step 2: Click on the download ‘ánswer key link’

Step 3: Enter application number, date of birth

Step 4: Answer key will be released

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

This is the first time National Testing Agency conducted the entrance examination that was conducted from July 3 to 8, 2019.

More than 36,000 students have been admitted to the Delhi University after the second cut-off list, according to data shared by the varsity. After 751 withdrawals since the beginning of admissions, the number of admissions stand at 36,850, the varsity said. After the second cut-off, 3,069 cancellations have happened, it added.

Saturday was the last day of admission after the second cut-off was announced Wednesday.

According to Anju Srivastava, principal of the Hindu College, B.Com (Honours), BA (Honours) Economics and Physical Science have seen a high number of admissions, as reported by PTI.