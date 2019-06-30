Delhi University DUET admit card released, how to download

DUET admit card 2019: The admit card for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET 2019) has been released. The candidates who will appear in the examination can download the admit card through the official websites du.ac.in, ntaexam.cbtexam.in.

This is the first time that the NTA will be conducting the entrance exams for admissions at the DU.

Websites to download Delhi University DUET admit card 2019

The exams will begin from the July 3, 2019 with LLB, BPEd, BEd and BTech entrance tests and conclude on July 8, 2019. The exams will be conducted in multiple shifts. The morning shift will be conducted from 8 am to 10 pm followed by afternoon shift from noon to 2 pm and evening shift from 4 pm to 6 pm.

DUET admit card released: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, du.ac.in, ntaexam.cbtexam.in

Step 2: Click on the download ‘admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter application number, date of birth

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The first merit list for admission to undergraduate courses of all colleges affiliated to the varsity has also been released. The highest cut-off this year has touched 99 per cent at Hans Raj College for BA (H) Political Science. The cut-off for BA (H) Economics, BA (H) English and B.Com also remained high. There was a marginal increase in cut-off or minimum marks needed for admission to almost all the colleges across courses at the Delhi University.