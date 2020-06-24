Delhi University DUET 2020 registration begins: Entrance-based courses, how to apply, exam pattern

Delhi University admissions 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET). The exam used to be held by the varsity but from 2019, NTA has been holding the exam. While admission to most of the courses is done on the basis of merit or marks obtained in class 12, for some courses at DU, admission is based on entrance exams.
Just like merit-based applications, those who wish to apply for DUET-based admissions will also have to apply on or before July 4. Candidates can apply at nta.ac.in or du.ac.in. The registration process started from July 20 and as of now, 1.8 lakh students have already applied, as per the official data. If experts are to be believed then the number of applications this year can cross that of last year.
Delhi University admissions 2020: Courses through entrance exams
BA (H) Business Economics
Bachelor of Management Studies
BBA Financial Investment Analysis
BTech Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations
BA (H) Humanities and Social Sciences
Bachelor of Elementary Education
BSc in Physical Education, Health Education, and Sports
BA (H) Multimedia and Mass Communication
Five Year Integrated Programme in Journalism
MA Buddhist Studies
MA Linguistics
MA Russian Students
MEd
MSc Bio-Physics
MTech Microwave Electronics
MSc Genetics
MSc Informative
MPEd
LLM
MCA
Master of operational Research
MSc Forensic Science
MSc/MSc-PhD combined degree course – biomedical science
MA, MSc environmental science
MA Lifelong LEarning and extension
MA East Asia Studies
MA Japanese
MA Social Work
MA Journalism
MSc Mathematics Education
Delhi University admissions 2020: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website, du.ac.in
Step 2: Click on ‘admissions 2020’ tab
Step 3: Click on the UG or PG admission link, based on course
Step 4: Register using personal details
Step 5: Pay fee
Delhi University admissions 2020: Fee
For entrance-based courses, a fee of Rs 750 will be applicable, for reserved category candidates the fee is Rs 300. The application fee for merit-based courses is Rs 350 and Rs 100 for reserved category candidates.
Delhi University admissions 2020: Exam pattern
The written entrance test, of two hours duration, will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) (four choices each) designed to evaluate the aptitude of the applicants through areas as relevant to each subject. There will be 100 questions. Each correct answer will get a score of plus 4 marks, each wrong answer will get a score of minus 1 mark. For admission to Music courses, the entrance test will be of a practical nature where students will have to record and send videos of them singing. The syllabus for every exam will be different, based on the course and can be accessed through the respective department’s website.
