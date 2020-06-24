Delhi University DUET 2020 registration begins: Entrance-based courses, how to apply, exam pattern

DUET 2020: Apply at du.ac.in (Representational image) DUET 2020: Apply at du.ac.in (Representational image)

Delhi University admissions 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET). The exam used to be held by the varsity but from 2019, NTA has been holding the exam. While admission to most of the courses is done on the basis of merit or marks obtained in class 12, for some courses at DU, admission is based on entrance exams.

Just like merit-based applications, those who wish to apply for DUET-based admissions will also have to apply on or before July 4. Candidates can apply at nta.ac.in or du.ac.in. The registration process started from July 20 and as of now, 1.8 lakh students have already applied, as per the official data. If experts are to be believed then the number of applications this year can cross that of last year.

Delhi University admissions 2020: Courses through entrance exams

BA (H) Business Economics

Bachelor of Management Studies

BBA Financial Investment Analysis

BTech Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations

BA (H) Humanities and Social Sciences

Bachelor of Elementary Education

BSc in Physical Education, Health Education, and Sports

BA (H) Multimedia and Mass Communication

Five Year Integrated Programme in Journalism

MA Buddhist Studies

MA Linguistics

MA Russian Students

MEd

MSc Bio-Physics

MTech Microwave Electronics

MSc Genetics

MSc Informative

MPEd

LLM

MCA

Master of operational Research

MSc Forensic Science

MSc/MSc-PhD combined degree course – biomedical science

MA, MSc environmental science

MA Lifelong LEarning and extension

MA East Asia Studies

MA Japanese

MA Social Work

MA Journalism

MSc Mathematics Education

Delhi University admissions 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, du.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘admissions 2020’ tab

Step 3: Click on the UG or PG admission link, based on course

Step 4: Register using personal details

Step 5: Pay fee

Delhi University admissions 2020: Fee

For entrance-based courses, a fee of Rs 750 will be applicable, for reserved category candidates the fee is Rs 300. The application fee for merit-based courses is Rs 350 and Rs 100 for reserved category candidates.

Delhi University admissions 2020: Exam pattern

The written entrance test, of two hours duration, will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) (four choices each) designed to evaluate the aptitude of the applicants through areas as relevant to each subject. There will be 100 questions. Each correct answer will get a score of plus 4 marks, each wrong answer will get a score of minus 1 mark. For admission to Music courses, the entrance test will be of a practical nature where students will have to record and send videos of them singing. The syllabus for every exam will be different, based on the course and can be accessed through the respective department’s website.

