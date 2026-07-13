Delhi University Admissions 2026: Over 2.73 lakh sign up as Commerce, Humanities dominate preferences

More than 2.73 lakh aspirants have registered for undergraduate admissions at the University of Delhi (DU) for the 2026-27 academic session, with over 2.06 lakh candidates completing the crucial course and college preference-filling stage under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). According to university data, 2,73,751 candidates signed up on the CSAS-UG portal, 2,18,284 completed their registrations, and 2,06,835 submitted their programme and college preferences before the Phase II deadline. Among the registered candidates, 97,775 are male, and 1,20,509 are female.
The admission process has now entered its next stage. DU released the simulated ranks for candidates on July 12, allowing applicants to get an indicative idea of their position based on their CUET-UG 2026 scores and submitted preferences. Candidates have until 4:59 pm on July 13 to rearrange or modify their programme and college preferences before they are locked for the first round of seat allocation. The first CSAS allocation list will be announced on July 16. Alongside undergraduate admissions, the university is also continuing admissions under the third round of the CSAS-PG process, with candidates completing seat acceptance and related formalities as per the revised schedule.
The preference submission figures offer the clearest picture yet of this year’s admission trends. Candidates were required to map the subjects they studied in Class 12 with the corresponding CUET-UG papers before selecting their preferred combinations of programmes and colleges. These preferences, along with CUET scores and eligibility criteria, will determine seat allotment in the upcoming rounds.
Among academic programmes, commerce and humanities continue to dominate student choices. The 10 most preferred programmes this year are BCom (Honours), BCom, BA (Honours) English, BA (Honours) Political Science, BA Programme (History and Political Science), BA (Honours) History, BSc (Honours) Zoology, Mathematics, BSc Programme (Life Science) and BA (Honours) Economics.
Admissions this year are being conducted for 73 undergraduate programmes and more than 100 BA programme combinations across 67 colleges. As in previous years, admission will be based entirely on CUET-UG 2026 scores, subject to programme-specific eligibility conditions prescribed by the university.
Once the preference editing window closes on July 13, candidates will not be able to make further changes before the first allotment. Those allotted seats in the first round on July 16 will have to accept their allocation within the notified timeline, after which colleges will verify documents and approve admissions before candidates complete fee payment to confirm their seats. Subsequent allocation rounds will be conducted for vacant seats in accordance with the university’s admission schedule.
(With PTI inputs)