Delhi University Admissions 2026: Over 2.73 lakh sign up as Commerce, Humanities dominate preferences

More than 2.73 lakh aspirants have registered for undergraduate admissions at the University of Delhi (DU) for the 2026-27 academic session, with over 2.06 lakh candidates completing the crucial course and college preference-filling stage under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). According to university data, 2,73,751 candidates signed up on the CSAS-UG portal, 2,18,284 completed their registrations, and 2,06,835 submitted their programme and college preferences before the Phase II deadline. Among the registered candidates, 97,775 are male, and 1,20,509 are female.

The admission process has now entered its next stage. DU released the simulated ranks for candidates on July 12, allowing applicants to get an indicative idea of their position based on their CUET-UG 2026 scores and submitted preferences. Candidates have until 4:59 pm on July 13 to rearrange or modify their programme and college preferences before they are locked for the first round of seat allocation. The first CSAS allocation list will be announced on July 16. Alongside undergraduate admissions, the university is also continuing admissions under the third round of the CSAS-PG process, with candidates completing seat acceptance and related formalities as per the revised schedule.