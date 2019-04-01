Delhi University DU SOL Hall Ticket released, download admit card for BA programme

DU SOL Hall Ticket released 2019: The School of Open Learning (SOL), Delhi University has released the hall ticket for the BA programme. The students who will appear in the examination can download the hall ticket from the official website- sol.du.ac.in.

The BA Honours (Hons) examination will be conducted between May 11 and 29, 2019. The BA exam will take place between April 7 to June 12, 2019.

The B.Com (Honours) examination is scheduled to be held between May 7 to June 11 and BCom from May 25 to June 10, 2019.

DU SOL Hall Ticket released: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- sol.du.ac.in

Step 2: Click on download ‘admit card link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Admission process in School of Open Learning, DU

In the Delhi University’s School of Open Learning (SOL), there is no cut-off and the admission is based on minimum marks requirements. That means, for courses like B.Com (Hons) BA (Hons), B.Sc (Hons) at SOL, a candidate needs a minimum of 60 per cent marks in their Class 12 board exams.