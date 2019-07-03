DU second 2nd cut-off 2019 @du.ac.in LIVE updates: Admissions at several courses closed, check new list

DU 2nd cut-off released 2019 LIVE updates: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the second cut-off for admission to undergraduate courses provided by colleges affiliated to the varsity. The first cut-off was released on June 27, 2019 based on which over 23,000 students have sought admissions to the varsity. Now, over 40,000 setas are left open for which the list of minimum marks needed will be released. Candidates can download the same at the official website, du.ac.in.

If a candidate matches the cut-off, that is their marks are as or more than the minimum marks stated in the list, then they will have to appear for the document verification process.

Eligible candidates will have to pay a fee for booking the seats. In case a student who has booked a seat under first cut-off is getting a prefered choice under the second list, they have a provision to switch as well.