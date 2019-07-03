DU second 2nd cut-off 2019 @du.ac.in LIVE updates: Admissions at several courses closed, check new list

DU 2nd cut-off released 2019 LIVE updates: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the second cut-off for admission to undergraduate courses provided by colleges affiliated to the varsity. The first cut-off was released on June 27, 2019 based on which over 23,000 students have sought admissions to the varsity. Now, over 40,000 setas are left open for which the list of minimum marks needed will be released. Candidates can download the same at the official website, du.ac.in.
If a candidate matches the cut-off, that is their marks are as or more than the minimum marks stated in the list, then they will have to appear for the document verification process.
Eligible candidates will have to pay a fee for booking the seats. In case a student who has booked a seat under first cut-off is getting a prefered choice under the second list, they have a provision to switch as well.
Gargi College cut-off for combinations under BA prog
Economics and Psychology - 95%
Economics and ESB - 93.5%
Economics and Computer Application - 94%
ESB and computer application - 93.5%
Philosophy and psychology - 95%
English and Philosophy - 94%
Math and ESB - 92.5%
Economics and Math - 94%
Philosophy and History - 92.5%
History and Political Science - 94%
History and German - 92.5%
Political Science and German - 92.5%
English and German - 92.5%
Hindi and History - 91%
Math and Computer application - 92%
Hindi and political science - 91%
Gargi College cut-off 2019
BA (Hons) Economics - 96.50%
BA (Hons) English - 95.75%
BA (Hons) Hindi - 81%
BA (Hons) Philosophy - 90%
BA (Hons) Political Science - 95.50%
BCom - 95.25%
BCom (Hons) - 96.25%
BSc (Hons) Botany - 91%
BSC (Hons) Chemistry - 95.66%
BSc (Hons) Mathemagtics - 95.50%
BSc (Hons) Physics - 96%
BSc (Hons) Zoology - 94%
BSc Life Sciecnes - 90.33%
BSc Physical Sciences - 91%
Cut-off to drop slightly
The cut-offs are only expected to see a slight drop from the first list. Over 23000 students have already taken admission based on the first cut-off list. Last year the number was less than 10,000. Thus the varsity officials claim that there has been ‘over-admission’ which will result in a high second cut-off. Read more
DU second cut-off 2019: Date and time
The University of Delhi will release the second cut-off for admission to various undergraduate courses at the varsity. The link will be uploaded on the respective websites of the colleges. While a consolidated list will be uploaded by late evening today at du.ac.in. While the scheduled date for the cut-off was July 4 the same is being released a day in advance just like the first cut-off.