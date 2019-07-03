Toggle Menu
DU second 2nd cut-off 2019 @du.ac.in LIVE updates: Admissions at several courses closed, check new list

Delhi University (DU) Admissions Second cut-off list 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc) LIVE Updates: Students can check the cut-off at du.ac.in. The same will also be available at the websites of the respective colleges. The document verification round to begin from July 4, 2019.

DU 2nd cut-off 2019 LIVE updates: Students waiting to show their documents to officials at a North Campus college. Photo by Renuka Puri

DU 2nd cut-off released 2019 LIVE updates: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the second cut-off for admission to undergraduate courses provided by colleges affiliated to the varsity. The first cut-off was released on June 27, 2019 based on which over 23,000 students have sought admissions to the varsity. Now, over 40,000 setas are left open for which the list of minimum marks needed will be released. Candidates can download the same at the official website, du.ac.in.

If a candidate matches the cut-off, that is their marks are as or more than the minimum marks stated in the list, then they will have to appear for the document verification process.

Eligible candidates will have to pay a fee for booking the seats. In case a student who has booked a seat under first cut-off is getting a prefered choice under the second list, they have a provision to switch as well.

Live Blog

Check LIVE updates on Delhi University admissions 2019: Marks and documents needed, how to apply, how to switch, analysis, next list dates and everything else you need to know

Gargi College cut-off for combinations under BA prog

Economics and Psychology - 95%
Economics and ESB - 93.5%
Economics and Computer Application - 94%
ESB and computer application - 93.5%
Philosophy and psychology - 95%
English and Philosophy - 94%
Math and ESB - 92.5%
Economics and Math - 94%
Philosophy and History - 92.5%
History and Political Science - 94%
History and German - 92.5%
Political Science and German - 92.5%
English and German - 92.5%
Hindi and History - 91%
Math and Computer application - 92%
Hindi and political science - 91%

Gargi College cut-off 2019

BA (Hons) Economics - 96.50%
BA (Hons) English - 95.75%
BA (Hons) Hindi - 81%
BA (Hons) Philosophy - 90%
BA (Hons) Political Science - 95.50%
BCom - 95.25%
BCom (Hons) - 96.25%
BSc (Hons) Botany - 91%
BSC (Hons) Chemistry - 95.66%
BSc (Hons) Mathemagtics - 95.50%
BSc (Hons) Physics - 96%
BSc (Hons) Zoology - 94%
BSc Life Sciecnes - 90.33%
BSc Physical Sciences - 91%

Cut-off to drop slightly

The cut-offs are only expected to see a slight drop from the first list. Over 23000 students have already taken admission based on the first cut-off list. Last year the number was less than 10,000. Thus the varsity officials claim that there has been ‘over-admission’ which will result in a high second cut-off. Read more

DU second cut-off 2019: Date and time

The University of Delhi will release the second cut-off for admission to various undergraduate courses at the varsity. The link will be uploaded on the respective websites of the colleges. While a consolidated list will be uploaded by late evening today at du.ac.in. While the scheduled date for the cut-off was July 4 the same is being released a day in advance just like the first cut-off.

DU 2nd cut-off list 2019: Check details here

DU 2nd cut-off 2019 LIVE updates: As the number of 95+ scorers in central as well as state board exams soar, the first cut-off was high. Following suit, the number of admissions in the first list was a record high of over 23,000 at Delhi University paving way for a high second list too. A similar trend was observed in Mumbai University where the admissions close at 90s in many colleges.

