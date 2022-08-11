scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Delhi University plans courses on art of being happy, emotional intelligence from this academic year

Some of these courses are Emotional Intelligence, Art of Being Happy, Financial Literary and Ethics, Vedic Mathematics and Value of Indian Tradition System.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: August 11, 2022 12:47:07 pm
DU courses, DU new courses, DelhiUniversityThese courses have been prepared by the value addition course committee headed by professor Niranjan Kumar. (Representative image. File)

The Delhi University will start value-addition courses on topics like emotional intelligence, the art of being happy and Indian fiction from the 2022-23 academic year as part of the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework-2022 (UGCF).

A resolution to introduce 24 similar courses aimed at developing critical thinking has been approved in a recently held DU academic council meeting. Now the matter will be presented to the highest decision-making body of the university, its executive council.

Students can take one or more such value-addition courses per semester.

Some of these courses are Emotional Intelligence, Art of Being Happy, Financial Literary and Ethics, Vedic Mathematics and Value of Indian Tradition System. These courses have been prepared by the value addition course committee headed by professor Niranjan Kumar.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: Heavy showers, landslides in Himachal P...Premium
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: Heavy showers, landslides in Himachal P...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, data shows otherwisePremium
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, data shows otherwise
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’Premium
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’
Read |Delhi University’s UG Admission: Here’s all you need to know about application, seat allotment process

“The value addition courses have been designed keeping in mind the National Education Policy 2022. They have various components like critical thinking, compassion, teamwork, scientific temperament, Indian knowledge systems, ethical, cultural and constitutional values, and creative writing,” Kumar told PTI.

“This is the first time a prestigious university like the DU has introduced such courses. They will act as a game-changer in terms of social-building,” he added.

Credits gained through these courses will be added to the student’s Academic Bank of Credits.

Advertisement

Among the courses are those inspired by prominent campaigns initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi such as Fit India and Swacch Bharat.

Also read |DU admissions via common seat allocation system

Under the Art of Being Happy, students will be taught ways to cope with stress, the physiological and hormonal basis of happiness, factors of happiness and interpersonal relationship towards self-actualisation. It will be a two-credit course.

In the Emotional Intelligence course, students will gain insights into establishing positive relationships and discover personal competence and technique for building emotional intelligence, self-awareness, self-management, social awareness and relationship management.

Advertisement

The university will also introduce a course to acquaint students with Indian fiction in English and analyse novels critically and in the context of their own lived situations.

Through this course, students will learn about the understanding of Indian ethos and values through Indian fiction, develop creative thinking through the reading of fiction and realise the potential of fiction in bringing out social and cultural change.

Also read |Delhi University plans to launch certificate courses for students from other varsities next year

However, several teachers at the university are of the view that value-addition courses under the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) will “discourage critical thinking”. Seven academic council members issued a dissent note during the August 3 meeting.

According to the dissenting members, these courses pay a lip service to the question of intellectual attitudes that need to be fostered in students, and also undermine the idea of India as a cosmopolitan site of cultural and philosophical interaction between people, languages and traditions.

“The myopic conception of VAC rubric is evidently an outcome of a centralised initiative that has excluded participation of teachers from all subjects. Hence, many disciplines have not found any representation,” the teachers said in a statement.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 12:46:19 pm

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'

2

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

3

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

4

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, photos, and cards

5

Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

Featured Stories

State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
Explained: Can the spread of monkeypox be stopped?
Explained: Can the spread of monkeypox be stopped?
Explained: Court orders CBI to probe Walayar sisters rape case further; h...
Explained: Court orders CBI to probe Walayar sisters rape case further; h...
Lok Ayukta to private forests, the 11 lapsed ordinances that Kerala Gover...
Lok Ayukta to private forests, the 11 lapsed ordinances that Kerala Gover...
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
Raksha Bandhan: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
Movie Review

Raksha Bandhan: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

3 Army personnel killed, 2 hurt as militants attack camp at Rajouri
Jammu and Kashmir

3 Army personnel killed, 2 hurt as militants attack camp at Rajouri

RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all

RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all

China delays bid by US and India to sanction Masood Azhar's brother
United Nations

China delays bid by US and India to sanction Masood Azhar's brother

Stop lowering dignity of PM post by talking of black magic: Rahul

Stop lowering dignity of PM post by talking of black magic: Rahul

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Premium
Five states that refused to join India after Independence
Express Research

Five states that refused to join India after Independence

Premium
To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states
What's next for BJP?

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states

Premium
Raju Srivastava 'critical and on ventilator' after heart attack

Raju Srivastava 'critical and on ventilator' after heart attack

Alia Bhatt's Darlings and the retaliation to abuse

Alia Bhatt's Darlings and the retaliation to abuse

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement