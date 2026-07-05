DU PG Admissions 2026: Delhi University begins registration for one-year Master’s programmes under NEP

DU PG Admissions 2026: The University of Delhi (DU) has started the admission process for its one-year postgraduate (PG) programmes under the National Education Policy (NEP). Registrations opened on July 5 and will remain open till July 11 through the official PG admission portal. This is the first time the university is offering one-year Master’s programmes for eligible students under the new academic framework.
The admissions are open exclusively to Delhi University students who have completed the four-year Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF). According to the university, admission will be based on merit, subject to fulfilment of the eligibility criteria prescribed for each course.
|Event
|Date
|Registration begins
|July 5, 2026
|Last date to apply
|July 11, 2026 (11:59 pm)
Only students who have completed a four-year undergraduate degree under DU’s UGCF 2022 are eligible to apply. Candidates must have earned the required academic credits during their undergraduate programme and satisfy the course-specific eligibility requirements. Admissions will be made purely on merit.
Step 1: Visit the official Delhi University PG admission portal.
Step 2: Log in using your registered credentials.
Step 3: Select the one-year postgraduate programme you wish to apply for.
Step 4: Fill in the application form and upload the required documents.
Step 5: Verify all details before submitting the application.
Step 6: Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.
The introduction of the one-year Master’s programme is part of Delhi University’s implementation of NEP 2020, which allows students completing a four-year undergraduate degree with the required credits to pursue a one-year postgraduate programme instead of the conventional two-year course.
Alongside the new one-year PG admissions, the university has also opened admissions to its two-year MSc in Plant Molecular Biology and Biotechnology for GAT-B 2026-qualified candidates.
Also Read | Delhi University UG admissions 2026 CSAS Phase 2 begins; check important dates
Meanwhile, DU’s undergraduate admissions under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) are also underway, with 1,48,407 applications received so far and 62,524 candidates having completed Phase II by submitting their programme and college preferences.
(With PTI inputs)