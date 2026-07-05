DU PG Admissions 2026: Delhi University begins registration for one-year Master’s programmes under NEP

DU PG Admissions 2026: Only students who have completed a four-year undergraduate degree under DU's UGCF 2022 are eligible to apply. (AI Image)

DU PG Admissions 2026: The University of Delhi (DU) has started the admission process for its one-year postgraduate (PG) programmes under the National Education Policy (NEP). Registrations opened on July 5 and will remain open till July 11 through the official PG admission portal. This is the first time the university is offering one-year Master’s programmes for eligible students under the new academic framework.

The admissions are open exclusively to Delhi University students who have completed the four-year Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF). According to the university, admission will be based on merit, subject to fulfilment of the eligibility criteria prescribed for each course.