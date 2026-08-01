DU PG Admissions 2026: Correction window deadline today, seat matrix revised

The release marks will start the DU UG Admission 2026 process for more than two lakh applicants

The University of Delhi (DU) will close the correction window for admissions to its one-year postgraduate programmes for the 2026-27 academic session at 11:59 pm today. Candidates who completed Phase I and Phase II registration can edit their personal profile and academic details before the deadline. The university has also released the revised seat matrix for the programmes.

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During this period, candidates will be allowed to edit their personal profile or academic details. Applicants have been advised to regularly visit the university’s admission portal for updates and further information.

Along with the notice, the university also released the revised seat matrix for its one-year postgraduate programmes for the 2026-27 academic session.