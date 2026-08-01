DU PG Admissions 2026: Correction window deadline today, seat matrix revised

The University of Delhi (DU) will close the correction window for admissions to its one-year postgraduate programmes for the 2026-27 academic session at 11:59 pm today. Candidates who completed Phase I and Phase II registration can edit their personal profile and academic details before the deadline. The university has also released the revised seat matrix for the programmes.
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During this period, candidates will be allowed to edit their personal profile or academic details. Applicants have been advised to regularly visit the university’s admission portal for updates and further information.
Along with the notice, the university also released the revised seat matrix for its one-year postgraduate programmes for the 2026-27 academic session.
According to the revised matrix, several popular programmes, including MA English, MA Political Science, MCom, MSc Computer Science and MSc Mathematics, have 49 seats in the unreserved category, in addition to seats reserved for OBC (NCL), SC, ST, EWS and PwBD candidates.
The revised matrix also includes seats for specialised programmes such as MSc Biomedical Sciences, MA Applied Psychology, MSc Environmental Science and MSc Food and Nutrition.
The university said the number of seats may vary and that supernumerary seats will be allotted as per Delhi University norms. Candidates have been advised to check the respective department websites for fee details.