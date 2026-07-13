DU partners with I4C to tackle cyber fraud, online bullying on campus

Concerned over women students, particularly those from economically weaker sections, falling victim to digital bullying and online fraud, the Delhi University on Monday signed an agreement with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) to strengthen cyber awareness and safety on campus.
“We have come across instances where female students, particularly those from weaker sections, fall victim to digital bullying and digital fraud. A minor mistake can lead to significant harm. We have entered into this MoU with these issues in mind,” University Registrar Vikas Gupta said.
The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Gupta and Nishant Kumar, the director of I4C under the Ministry of Home Affairs, to promote cybercrime prevention, cyber hygiene, cyber awareness, capacity building, academic collaboration, research, internships and student participation, officials said.
Kumar said the partnership seeks to create a cyber-aware academic ecosystem through joint initiatives such as awareness programmes, workshops, seminars, hackathons, student competitions, internships, cyber volunteer engagement and promotion of cybersecurity courses notified by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
He said the collaboration would also facilitate knowledge sharing and strengthen cooperation between academia and the government to advance cybersecurity education and digital resilience.
Delhi University Computer Centre Director Sanjeev Singh said the partnership would include experiential learning opportunities, cyber volunteer programmes and the dissemination of cybersecurity and cyber awareness courses notified by the UGC.
He added that the university and I4C would also work together to promote innovation, knowledge exchange and institutional cooperation in the field of cybersecurity.
The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Dean of Academic Affairs K Ratnabali and senior officials from DU and the I4C