DU partners with I4C to tackle cyber fraud, online bullying on campus

Concerned over women students, particularly those from economically weaker sections, falling victim to digital bullying and online fraud, the Delhi University on Monday signed an agreement with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) to strengthen cyber awareness and safety on campus.

“We have come across instances where female students, particularly those from weaker sections, fall victim to digital bullying and digital fraud. A minor mistake can lead to significant harm. We have entered into this MoU with these issues in mind,” University Registrar Vikas Gupta said.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Gupta and Nishant Kumar, the director of I4C under the Ministry of Home Affairs, to promote cybercrime prevention, cyber hygiene, cyber awareness, capacity building, academic collaboration, research, internships and student participation, officials said.