Delhi University to introduce new ‘Linguistic Anthropology’ paper for master’s students

Delhi University’s Anthropology Department is preparing to propose a new discipline-specific elective on ‘Linguistic Anthropology’ for the second year of the master’s programme under the postgraduate curriculum framework, 2024, a professor said.

Titled ‘M.Sc Linguistic Anthropology’, the paper is expected to carry four credits and will be laid before the Standing Committee for Academic Affairs at their next meeting.

Once approved by the committee, the proposal will be forwarded to the Academic Council and then the Executive Council before being included in the syllabus.

Dannarapu Venkata Prasad, professor at the Department of Anthropology, said, “We hope to introduce the paper as an elective for now and then later as a core paper.” “Currently, the paper has been designed to contain four units, covering ‘Introduction to Linguistic Anthropology’, ‘Social Context of Language Use’, ‘Structure of Linguistic Forms’, and ‘Sanskrit as Ancient Indian Language’,” Prasad said.