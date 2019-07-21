Delhi University DU Journalism first merit list released, how to apply for admission

DU Journalism first merit list 2019: The Delhi University has released the first admission list for the five year integrated program in Journalism. The students can check the list through the official website of the varsity, du.ac.in.

A total number of 54 candidates got placed in the first admission list. The cut-off varies from 81.60 to 64 per cent.

DU Journalism first merit list released: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- du.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the first admission list

Step 3: A pdf file with the name of candidates will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The Journalism programme was introduced in 2017 as a five-year integrated programme in two languages — English and Hindi. In this course, students have their choice to leave college after three years with a bachelor’s degree. Those students who continue and complete the two years, they will be given Masters in Journalism degree.

The exam authority conducts an entrance exam for this course and questions include general knowledge, current affairs, analytical and comprehension skills. The entrance test is designed with the comparable standard for Class 12 students. In this course 30 seats will be given to the general category students, 16 to OBC, 9 to SC, 5 to ST, 3 to PwD, CW and foreign students.