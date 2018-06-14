Delhi University (DU) Entrance Exam 2018: Admit card releasing today at du.ac.in

DU Entrance Exam 2018: The entrance exams for UG and PG courses will begin from June 17 and continue till June 26. The entrance exams for UG and PG courses will begin from June 17 and continue till June 26.

DU Entrance Exam 2018: The admit card for Delhi’s University’s UG (undergraduate) and PG (post graduate) entrance examination will be released today, on June 14. According to the official website, du.ac.in, candidates will be able to download the same from 5 pm today. They are also required to check their mail and admission dashboard for information regarding the same. The exams for the courses will begin from June 17 and continue till June 26. The applicants are required to carry a print out of the admit card along with any identity card (Aadhar card, driving license, PAN card, voter’s identity card, passport or college identity card) for verification.

Click here for the UG entrance examination schedule

Click here for the PG entrance examination schedule

The Delhi University began its registration process on May 15, 2018 and ended on June 7. The maximum number of applicants out of over 2.70 lakh registrations for admission to Delhi University’s undergraduate courses are from the national capital, according to the varsity’s admission portal. Delhi is followed by Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar and Rajasthan, the data showed. The Delhi university has, for now, announced a total of five cut-off lists with the notification for the first cut-off scheduled to be issued on June 19. The total number of male applicants are 1,44,248, women 1,34,297 and other applicants 29.

Also, this year, the entrance test for admission to DU’s postgraduate, MPhil and PhD courses will be held online. DU offers over 50 PG courses. The entrance test is held to fill 50 per cent postgraduate seats, while the remaining are reserved for direct admission for Delhi University students.

At the UG level, online tests are held for Bachelor of Management Studies; Bachelor of Business Administration; Bachelor of Financial and Investment Analysis; Bachelor in Elementary Education; Bachelor in Music; courses offered by the Cluster Innovation Centre (CIC); and the five-year integrated programme of Delhi School of Journalism

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd