Delhi University DUET 2020: Application process to begin tomorrow, check exam date

DUET will be conducted from June 2 to 9, 2020 DUET will be conducted from June 2 to 9, 2020

Delhi University DUET 2020: The application process of the National Testing Agency (NTA) Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2020 will begin from Monday, March 2, 2020. Interested, eligible candidates can apply through the websites- du.ac.in, nta.ac.in/DuetExam.

This National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the University of Delhi’s (DU) DUET exam from June 2 to 9, 2020. The application process for the DUET will be closed on March 21. The computer-based exam’s admit card will be out on April 30 and the result will be released on June 25.

The entrance exam is held for admission in various courses at the undergraduate level in the DU.

VIDEO | UGC lists this varsity as ‘fake’, director says ‘only non-affiliated’

Delhi University DUET 2020: How to apply online

Step 1: Visit the official website- nta.ac.in/DuetExam

Step 2: Click on the ‘download application form’ link

Step 3: Enter required details- birth certificate, marks of the last exam

Step 4: Once complete, upload your passport size photo

Step 5: On completion of required details, click on submit

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out.

The exams will be conducted in multiple shifts. The morning shift will be conducted from 8 am to 10 pm followed by afternoon shift from noon to 2 pm and evening shift from 4 pm to 6 pm.

Candidates can opt for the exam centre of their choice. The exam was held last year at 18 centres – Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi (NCR), Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Ranchi, Trivandrum, and Varanasi.

Last year, the DUET was conducted from June 30 to July 5.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd