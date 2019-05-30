DU admissions 2019: NTA to conduct entrance exams for all UG, PG courses

DU admissions 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the entrance examinations for all the undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) courses in the varsity. Speaking to indianexpress.com, admission committee head Rajeev Gupta confirmed, “The National Testing Agency will conduct the entrance examinations for all the UG, PG courses conducted by the varsity.”

Earlier, Vineet Joshi has also confirmed saying, “We have already received the proposal and have given a nod now they (DU) have to decide the rules of conducting the exam and we will reach a conclusion thereafter.”

While admissions to most of the courses in the DU are merit-based, there are some courses for which entrance exams are conducted.

The admission process for the undergraduate programmes at Delhi University for the academic session 2019-2020 begins today at 8 pm. The online registration will be started soon. Since the application forms for all courses will be completely online, the applicants have to visit the Delhi University’s online admission portal — du.ac.in.

Along with information on registration details and subsequent procedures, students can check the list of documents required to apply for the same. Meanwhile, the Delhi University admissions for postgraduate programmes, postgraduate diplomas and M.Phil and Ph D programmes will begin from June 3.