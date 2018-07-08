DU admissions 2018: Sports quota first merit list to be released tomorrow

DU admissions 2018: Merit list will be prepared only of those applicants who have registered online. Merit list will be prepared only of those applicants who have registered online.

DU admissions 2018: The first list of candidates selected through sports quota trials for admission into undergraduate courses (UG) in Delhi University (DU) will be released tomorrow, on July 9, as per the schedule. All those students who have appeared for the same will be able to check their respective results at the official website of DU, du.ac.in. It should be noted that the merit list will be prepared only of those applicants who have registered online on DU UG portal for concerned college and have attended every counseling and appeared for verification of original certificates.

After the concerned college approves the admission, the student will have to log on to the UG admission portal to make online admission fee payment. They are required to do the same till 12:00 noon of the next day of the deadline. Admission under the sports quota is held through a fitness test and a trial. Some points are reserved for certificates. Starting this year, students have to upload three certificates during registration.

The Delhi University (DU) had started its admission process last month for various UG and PG courses offered at its colleges. There are over 56,000 seats on offer across 63 colleges.

For admission to UG courses under the sports quota this year, it was decided that students will get to know which position is vacant in each college and can apply accordingly. Earlier, colleges would only specify the number of seats vacant under the sports quota. Now, the university has asked all colleges to provide a list of vacant positions for different sports.

