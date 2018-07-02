DU admissions 2018: Romanian, Persian and other foreign language courses to pursue

The Delhi University (DU) released its third cut-off list on Friday, June 29. The Delhi University (DU) released its third cut-off list on Friday, June 29.

DU Admissions 2018: There’s a surge in the demand for candidates who possess foreign language skills by almost all the good companies. With more and more foreign nations creating jobs for locals, possessing a foreign language degree/certificate will act as an icing on the cake in one’s resume. Students seeking admission in the Delhi University (DU) can learn foreign languages either full-time or part-time. Apart from popular language courses such as German, French, Spanish and Italian, non-traditional languages such as Persian, Romanian and Mandarin are gaining popularity.

Here’s a list of lesser-known foreign language courses which the Delhi University offers:

— Portuguese: Certificate/Diploma/Advanced Diploma

— Romanian: Certificate/Diploma/Advanced Diploma

— Arabic: Certificate/Diploma/Advanced Diploma

— Persian: Certificate/Diploma/Advanced Diploma

— Swahili: Certificate/Diploma

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification for Certificate Courses: Aspirants should have passed the senior school certificate examination (10+2) of the CBSE, New Delhi, or an examination recognised as equivalent thereto with an aggregate of at least 45 per cent marks. Admission will be made in order of merit based on the degree/certificate in Post-graduate and above, Graduate and 10+2.

Educational qualification for Diploma: Aspirants should have passed the certification examination of DU in a language or an examination recognised as equivalent thereto. Admissions will be made strictly in order of merit of the respective certificate course examination. Admission test will be conducted for those who have obtained their certificate in the language from any other institution.

Educational qualification for Advanced Diploma: Aspirants should have passed the diploma examination in a language concerned from DU or an examination recognised as equivalent thereto. Admission test will be conducted for those who have obtained their diploma in the language from any other institution.

Educational qualification for Certificate in Modern Arabic: Aspirants should have passed senior secondary/ higher degree with Urdu/Persian as a subject in 10th/12th level etc/any course of proficiency in Urdu/Persian.

Educational qualification for Diploma in Modern Arabic: Aspirants should have pursued a certificate course in Arabic from DU. 2) Senior secondary with Arabic as a subject. 3) Senior secondary without Arabic + certificate course in Arabic from any recognised institute/university. 4) B.A with Arabic as a subject. 5) Alim (from any recognised university/board)/Moulvi (Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal Madrasa Board).

Educational qualification for Advanced Diploma in Modern Arabic: Aspirants should have pursued diploma in Arabic from DU. 2) Senior secondary + diploma in Arabic from any recognised university. 3) Alim/Fazil from any recognised university/board/Moulvi from Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal Madrasa Board. 4) B.A (pass) with Arabic or B.A (Hons) in Arabic from DU or any recognised university. 5) B.A without Arabic + Alim/Fazil from any recognised university/board.

Educational qualification for Certificate in Modern Persian: Aspirants should have passed the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) of the CBSE, New Delhi or an examination recognised as equivalent thereto.

Educational qualification for Diploma in Modern Persian: Aspirants should have passed the certificate course in Modern Persian of the University of Delhi (DU) or an examination recognised as equivalent thereto and also Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) of the CBSE, New Delhi or an examination recognised as equivalent thereto, with Persian as one of the subjects at the secondary level or an oriental examination in Persian recognised equivalent to senior school certificate.

Educational qualification for Certificate in Swahili: Aspirants should have passed the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) held after the 12th year or an examination recognised as equivalent thereto.

Educational qualification for Diploma in Swahili: Aspirants should have passed the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) held after the 12th year or an examination recognised as equivalent thereto. He/she must also have passed the certificate examination in Swahili from the University of Delhi (DU) or an examination recognised as equivalent thereto.

Colleges offering part-time courses in French, German, Spanish and Italian

North Campus

1) Daulat Ram College: Certificate, Diploma, Advanced Diploma in French, German, Spanish and Italian.

2) Hans Raj College: Certificate, Diploma, Advanced Diploma in French and German

3) Keshav Mahavidyalaya: Certificate in French and German

4) Mata Sundari College: Certificate in French, German and Spanish

5) Miranda House: Certificate in French, German and Spanish

6) Ramjas College: Certificate in French, German, Spanish and Italian

7) Satyawati College: Certificate, Diploma in French and German

8) SGTB Khalsa College: Certificate in German and Spanish

9) Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce: Certificate in French and German

10) St. Stephen’s College: Certificate, Diploma and Advanced Diploma in French and German

South campus

1) Acharya Narendra Dev College: Certificate, Diploma in French, German and Spanish Advanced Diploma in Spanish

2) Bharti College: Certificate, Diploma and Advanced Diploma in French and German

3) College of Vocational Studies: Certificate, Diploma in French and German

4) Delhi College of Arts and Commerce: Certificate in French, German and Spanish Diploma in German and Spanish

5) Gargi College: Certificate in German

6) Jesus & Mary College: Certificate in French

7) Kamla Nehru College: Certificate, Diploma and Advanced Diploma in French

8) Sri Venkateswara College: Certificate in German

