DU admissions 2018: In off-campus colleges, many seats still vacant

With just one day to go before admissions to Delhi University colleges under the second cut-off list close, the lesser known off-campus colleges are struggling to fill their seats, and have a majority of seats lying vacant. Aditi Mahavidyalaya, located in Bawana, has more than three-fourths of its seats empty. “We have had about 126 admissions so far, and we have roughly 800 seats. Our college is situated on the outskirts of Delhi, so that can be one reason we haven’t seen many students coming. Compared to previous years, we’re seeing fewer admissions,” said principal Mamata Sharma.

Acting principal of Swami Shraddhanand College, P V Khatri, said, “Out of more than 1,000 seats, only 200 have been filled up. Most seats in our science courses have been filled up, but majority of seats in BA Programme and B.Com Programme are still vacant. We expect maximum admissions to take place after the third cut-off list is released.”

At Lakshmi Bai College, around 350 admissions have taken place so far. “We have more than 1,000 seats. This is the situation after the second cut-off; usually admissions pick up after the third or fourth cut-off list. Since ours is not a campus college, we get admissions only after campus colleges are filled,” said principal Pratyush Vatsala. At Janaki Devi Memorial College, only 350 of 990 seats have been filled. Principal Swati Pal said, “Admissions usually pick up after the second list, but it also depends on the course. In Sociology, seats are almost about to be filled.”

With inputs from Muskan Sethi, an intern with The Indian Express

