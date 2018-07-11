DU 5th cut off 2018: Seats vacant, but not in popular colleges

DU 5th cut-off 2018: The 5th cut-off for admission into various undergraduate courses will be released today, on July 11. The 5th cut-off for admission into various undergraduate courses will be released today, on July 11.

DU 5th cut-off 2018: The Delhi University (DU) is all set to release its fifth cut-off list today, on July 11, for admission to various undergraduate (UG) courses (based on merit) for the academic session 2018-2019. Some institutes like PGDAV evening college has already released the cut-off for all courses on its official website. Hopes of over thousands of students are tied to this list as it is probably their last chance to get admission in the university. Once the list is out, candidates can check the same at the official website — du.ac.in. In case due to heavy load, one is unable to open the website, he/she may visit the targeted college and view the cut-off list. Most of the seats which are vacant now are in the reserved category.

The fourth cut-off was released on July 5. As many as 26,291 of 56,000 seats were filled in the second list, and many prominent colleges had closed admissions. However, 3,203 students withdrew their admissions. Popular colleges such as Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) and Hindu have closed their admission for most of the courses. SRCC has no more seats left for its UG courses, whereas Hindu has closed admission for history, political science, sociology and philosophy for the general category.

