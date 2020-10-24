DU 3rd Cut Off List 2020 Live Updates: Check course and college-wise cut-offs

DU 3rd Cut Off List 2020 Live Updates: The University of Delhi (DU) is releasing the third cut-off list for admission to colleges and courses across the varsity. In the first cut-off list, the highest marks needed for admission were 100 per cent while in the second cut-off list only a small dip was seen. Many courses were closed at the time of the release of the second list.
In the third list releasing today, a minor dip in cut-off is expected and some of the closed courses might also open up as students were allowed to transfer or change college or courses in the second list. This, however, might not be the cause for colleges which have done over admissions.
The admissions against the third list will be accepted from October 26 and conclude on October 28, 5 pm. A total of five cut-off lists are expected to release. In case seats are still available, a special cut-off will be released by the varsity. Along with the third cut-off for merit-courses, DU will also release the second cut-off for entrance-based courses today. The admission dates remain the same. Students can start admission process at du.ac.in.
Most of the courses are closed under the unreserved category at the College, however, there are some seats available in reserved categories. Under the unreserved or common category, the following courses are open for all-
Hindi + Economics - 88-88.4%
Economics + HRM - 92.5-92.9%
Economics + Political Science - 95.5-95.9%
History + Philosophy - 94 - 94.9%
History + Political Science - 93.5- 93.9%
BSc Physical science - 90-91.9%
BSc Life Sciences - 89 - 90.9%
BSc (H) Mathematics - 94 - 94.9%
BSc (H) Electronics - 89 - 90.9%
BSc (H) Chemistry - 92 - 93.9%
BSc (H) Botany - 88 - 88.9%
BCom (H) - 94 - 94.9%
BCom - 94 - 94.9%
BA (H) Political Science - 93 - 93.9%
BA (H) Philosophy - 90 - 91.9%
BA (H) Persian - 64.5 - 65.9%
BA (H) Hindi - 79.5 - 79.9%
BA (H) Bengali - 58 - 61.9%
Several colleges have started releasing cut-offs. Students who have marks equal to or more than the cut0off can apply for these courses from Monday. A student can log-in to their dashboard and select course and college they wish to apply for among the ones that are available based on eligibility. Once the application is accepted by the college, students will have to pay fees to reserve seats. The admission this year is being held online due to the pandemic.
The University of Delhi is releasing the first cut-off list for NCWEB, the second cut-off for entrance based admissions, and the third cut-off list for admission to merit-based courses today. All the cut-offs are available at the respective colleges or du.ac.in. Students can also log-in to their candidate log-in and check the courses or colleges they are eligible to apply for under the new lists.