DU 3rd Cut Off List 2020 Live Updates: Check course and college-wise cut-offs

DU 3rd Cut Off List 2020 Live Updates: The University of Delhi (DU) is releasing the third cut-off list for admission to colleges and courses across the varsity. In the first cut-off list, the highest marks needed for admission were 100 per cent while in the second cut-off list only a small dip was seen. Many courses were closed at the time of the release of the second list.

In the third list releasing today, a minor dip in cut-off is expected and some of the closed courses might also open up as students were allowed to transfer or change college or courses in the second list. This, however, might not be the cause for colleges which have done over admissions.

The admissions against the third list will be accepted from October 26 and conclude on October 28, 5 pm. A total of five cut-off lists are expected to release. In case seats are still available, a special cut-off will be released by the varsity. Along with the third cut-off for merit-courses, DU will also release the second cut-off for entrance-based courses today. The admission dates remain the same. Students can start admission process at du.ac.in.