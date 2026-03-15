Delhi University dismisses Rahul Gandhi’s caste based interview bias claim

In a late Friday post on X, the university added that if Gandhi was referring to faculty recruitment, it has hired thousands of teachers across all categories in recent times.

Delhi University (DU) has rejected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s claim that it uses interviews to weed out students, asserting that admissions are primarily based on CUET scores and that interviews are not mandated for most undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

In a late Friday post on X, the university added that if Gandhi was referring to faculty recruitment, it has hired thousands of teachers across all categories in recent times. It strongly objected to the remarks, stating they create a disruptive environment, and urged the Leader of the Opposition to verify facts before making such statements.

“The University of Delhi admits students primarily based on the CUET scores, and the standard admission process does not mandate interviews for most undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. If the Leader of the Opposition was referring to recruitment (such as faculty positions), the University has, in recent years, recruited thousands of teachers across all categories. We strongly object to such comments, as they create a non-conducive environment in the University. The Leader of Opposition should have verified the facts before making such a statement,” read the University’s statement.