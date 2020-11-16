Delhi University defers spot admission, special cut-off for UG courses

DU admissions 2020: The university also deferred the announcement of special cut-off for undergraduate seats that are still vacant after five round of admissions. Express Photo By Praveen Khanna/ Representational

DU admissions 2020: The Delhi University has deferred spot admission for undergraduate entrance based courses as “many university departments and officials being affected due to COVID-19”. The varsity also deferred the announcement of special cut-off for undergraduate seats that are still vacant after five rounds of admissions.

“Many of the university departments and officials have been affected by COVID – 19. Due to this, the spot admission to UG entrance based courses and the special cut-off for UG merit-based courses have been deferred till further notice,” the varsity notification mentioned.

The varsity will display the course and category wise vacant seats for postgraduate admissions in each college on November 18. Meanwhile, the admission process for the postgraduate courses at the varsity will also begin from November 18.

Two days after the release of the fifth cut-off, a total of 67,781 seats across the varsity were filled. As many as 70,000 seats were to be filled by the admission process. This year, the number of applications had gone over 3.5 lakh which is the highest in the past three years and one lakh more than last year.

