Delhi University constitutes working group to decide on college exams

Delhi University campus (Source: DU website) Delhi University campus (Source: DU website)

The University of Delhi (DU) has constituted a working group to oversee examination related matters. The group is headed by the dean examination. The working group will study all matters related to exams and review preparedness to conduct exams for the session 2019-20, as per the latest statement by the varsity.

As reported by The Indian Express earlier, DU is debating about conducting the exams online. A meeting of deans was held earlier where it was allegedly discussed that “oral submissions” of answers could be taken from students. DU Executive Council member Rajesh Jha, who claimed he was privy to the details of the meeting, called the proposal a “complete mockery of higher education.”

The varsity has currently asked students to fill forms for the annual and semester exams online. Over 1.5 lakh students have registered for these exams, as of April 27 and the application process will remain open till May 15. The exam date is yet to be announced by the varsity.

As per the guidelines of UGC, the college exams will be held in June. In case the situation does not normalize students can be promoted based on internal assessment and past-year scores. The ongoing semester which was to end on April 28 will also continue till May 15.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd