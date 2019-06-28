Delhi University cut off list out: Competition high, cut-off for psychology, journalism soars

In highly competitive admissions to Delhi University’s BA (Honours) Psychology programme, the cut-off has soared as high as 98.75% in Lady Shri Ram College for Women.

The course, which had seen the sixth highest number of applicants — 1,12,312 — is offered in only 11 colleges, and there are all of 555 seats up for grabs across them. At 98.75%, the course has registered the second highest cut-off across all courses, on a par with Shri Ram College of Commerce’s cut-off for its coveted BA (Honours) Economics programme.

Notably, the cut-off does not dip below 95% in any of the 11 colleges where the course is offered — with Aryabhatta College registering the lowest cut-off at that figure. The course is offered in only three co-ed colleges — Zakir Hussain College, Keshav Mahavidyalaya and Aryabhatta College. Of these, the highest cut-off is at Keshav Mahavidyalaya at 97%.

Cut-offs also remain high for the BA (Honours) Journalism programme, which has the highest applicants to seats ratio across all courses, with 1,12,233 applicants vying for 306 seats across 7 colleges.

The highest cut-off for the course is 98.5% at Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, same as last year. However, the lowest cut-off for the course has risen from 92% to 94% at Bharati College.

The second highest applicants to seats ratio was for BA (Honours) Sociology, with 1,11,988 applicants for 483 seats in 10 colleges.

However, the cut-offs have not rocketed as high as in the case of some other colleges, with both LSR and Hindu College setting it at 97%. Both these colleges have raised their cut-off in the course from last year — by 1 percentage point and 1.75 percentage points respectively.