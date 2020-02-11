Delhi University admissions for foreign nationals begin

DU admission 2020: Interested candidates can apply through the website- fsr.du.ac.in (Representational image) DU admission 2020: Interested candidates can apply through the website- fsr.du.ac.in (Representational image)

DU admission 2020: The University of Delhi has commenced the admission process for foreign applicants seeking admission in the undergraduate/ postgraduate courses. The registration process was started on Monday, February 10, and the candidates can apply through the official website- fsr.du.ac.in.

The foreign nationals can apply to the varsity’s UG, PG, MPhil, PhD, certificate, diploma, advanced diploma courses.

The university offers more than 500 programmes at various levels. “The programmes on offer encompass various disciplines including Arts, Social Sciences, Commerce, Business Studies, Computer Science, Management Studies, Natural and Applied Sciences, Law and many others to fit the requirements and aptitude of students’ from different backgrounds,” the official notification mentioned.

Delhi University admission 2020: Course-wise last dates for submission of application form

Master of Business Administration (MBA), PhD programme in Management Studies: March 17, 2020

Post-Graduate programmes (PG) (except MBA) and M.Phil: March 31

Under-Graduate programme (UG): May 1

Certificate/ Diploma/ Advanced Diploma courses: May 1

PhD programme (other than PhD programme in Management Studies): June 30

School of Open Learning (SOL): June 30

Casual Affiliation (for those desirous of study for 1-2 semesters: June 30, 2020.

The academic session will commence from the third week of July. “Please visit the FSR website (fsr.du.ac.in) for admission-related and other information for foreign nationals as well as for the online application form,” read the varsity notification.

