DU colleges offering admission based on Class 12 marks: List of colleges and courses

The University of Delhi has allowed a few colleges to begin undergraduate admissions for the 2026-27 academic session based on their Class 12 marks instead of CUET scores. The admissions will be based on merit, subject to candidates meeting the eligibility criteria prescribed for the respective programmes.

The programmes listed in the notice largely include BA (H) Hindi, Sanskrit, Persian, Urdu, Punjabi, Geography, History, Political Science, Hindi Journalism and Social Work; BSc (H) Physics, Mathematics and Home Science; BCom and BCom (H); and BA Programme combinations involving subjects such as History, Political Science, Sanskrit, Hindi, Economics, Mathematics, Geography, Music, Philosophy, Sociology, Community Science, Computer Applications, Psychology and Education. The notice also includes BSc Programme courses in Physical Science with Chemistry or Electronics, Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry, and Physical Science with Computer Science/Informatics Practices.

The colleges named in the notice are Kalindi College, Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening), Lakshmibai College, Rajdhani College, Shyama Prasad Mukherji College for Women, among others.

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Complete list of DU colleges taking Class 12 marks for admission here

Colleges Colleges Kalindi College P.G.D.A.V. (Evening) Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce Lakshmibai College Vivekanand College Rajdhani College Shyam Lal College Shyama Prasad Mukherji College for Women Aditi Mahavidyalaya Bhagini Nivedita College

Meanwhile, on a Facebook group called “DU Teachers”, purportedly comprising Delhi University teachers, one member wrote: “We and DU may not want to admit it explicitly, but this is our collective, comprehensive failure to allow #CUET (CSAS) based admissions. We, without even discussing it properly (if we believe it was discussed properly, then probably we do not have the competence to foresee the problems), made lakhs of students guinea pigs for a large-scale experiment. Sadly, DU even today is not explicitly ready to say so.”

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What is notable in the list is the inclusion of BA Programme combinations with Political Science, History, Economics, Sanskrit and other subjects as these are typically considered highly sought after.

However, the notice does not mean that all DU programmes are reverting to Class 12-based admissions. The Class 12 merit route is limited to the specific courses and colleges listed in the notice, and only for those candidates who have not yet taken admission to any college in the Delhi University.

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Typically, DU undergraduate admissions have been centralised through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG), which was introduced in 2022. Before CUET, admissions were largely based on Class 12 marks and college-wise cut-offs. The earlier system had come under criticism because of very high and sometimes perfect scores, as well as differences in marking and evaluation patterns across school boards, making direct comparison of students difficult. The move to CUET was intended to provide a common basis for admissions across boards.