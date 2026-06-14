Delhi University COL opens admissions for foreign language courses; professional programmes from June 17

The Campus of Open Learning (COL), University of Delhi, has opened admissions for its one-year certificate and diploma programmes in eight foreign languages and announced that admissions for several courses will begin on June 17.

According to a statement, the Open Learning Development Centre (OLDC) under the Department of Distance and Continuing Education (DDCE) at the School of Open Learning (SOL), is offering the language programmes in collaboration with the DU departments.

The courses are available in German, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Chinese, Japanese and Korean. COL Director Payal Mago said the initiative will expand access to language education and equip learners with skills that can enhance academic and career opportunities.