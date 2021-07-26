DU PG, DUET admissions 2021: Registration process begins today

The last date to apply for PG courses is August 21. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/Representational)

The University of Delhi (DU) will begin the registration process for postgraduate (PG) courses today. The application process for Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021 will also begin today i.e July 26. Around 20,000 seats are available in various PG courses being offered by the varsity in 2021.

The registration window for the PhD and MPhil programmes will also start today. The varsity had said that the registration process for undergraduate courses will begin on August 2 and the last date for applying will be August 31. The Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) has been ruled out for admissions this year.

Steps to register for DU PG courses 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi University, du.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘DU PG Admission 2021’ available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter details asked to complete the registration process.

Step 4: Login using the registered credentials, and complete the application process.

Step 5: Upload the required documents and pay the application fee for DU PG Admission 2021.

The varsity will conduct entrance tests for 13 courses for the upcoming academic session, with four courses being added this year. The four new courses for which entrances will be held from this year are Bachelor in Physiotherapy, Bachelor in Occupational Therapy, Bachelor of Prosthetics and Orthotics, and Masters of Physiotherapy.